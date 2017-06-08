LightRiver acquires Unique to enhance transport network

LightRiver Software, and sister company LightRiver Technologies, the provider of Factory Built Network design and commissioning for multi-vendor packet-optical networks, announced it has acquired Unique Computer Services, a company specialising in the development and support of multi-vendor transport network systems software, with hundreds of thousands of nodes currently under management.





LigtRiver noted that Unique's advanced product, netFLEX, is designed to enable transport network operators to efficiently provision and manage from a few up to several hundred thousand network elements, with FCAPS support across a range of legacy and next generation vendors and devices.







In combination with LightRiver's Transport Lab, Network Factory, preferred access to major equipment vendors and ongoing investment in Tier 1 software defined networking integration, the joint solution is intended to expedite the benefits operators can gain from next generation transport technologies and network orchestration, together with Webscale 2.0 elasticity. The combination also integrates resources to provide a single entity for the design, delivery and management of complex software controlled transport networks.





Unique's netFLEX system provides a Layer 0/1/2 transport network controller, either implemented on premises or in a hosted cloud model, that provides multi-vendor management across a range of technology domains, including WDM, OTN, SONET, TDM, Ethernet. The solution also supports products from vendors including ADVA, Nokia (Alcatel-Lucent), Ciena, Cisco, Coriant, Fujitsu and Infinera.





netFLEX can also serve as a single platform enabling support for transport domain management and services provisioning and SDN multi-domain service orchestration enablement.











In May, LightRiver announced a partnership with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) to offer communication networking technology, solutions and services designed to deliver the performance and security required for industrial control system and utility applications. LightRiver noted that the partnership would focus on providing turnkey solutions based on SEL's software-designed networking (SDN), managed Ethernet and Integrated Communications Optical Network (ICON) platforms.







