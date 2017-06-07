Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Kalaam Telecom teams with Versa Networks on SD-WAN

Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Kalaam Telecom, describing itself as the second largest ISP serving the business market in Bahrain, announced a partnership with Versa Networks, a supplier of next-generation software-based networking and security solutions, to launch what is believed to be Bahrain's first Secured SD-WAN infrastructure designed to simplify and secure WAN/branch office networks.

Kalaam's next generation feature-rich Secured SD-WAN solution is intended to mitigate the challenges faced by enterprise customers relating to supporting cloud applications, management of branch locations and security. The Kalaam SD-WAN solution is designed to support application growth and enable network agility and simplified branch implementations for both on-premises and cloud-based applications.

As the main alternative licensed telecommunications provider based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Kalaam Telecom, established in 2005, offers a range of voice, Internet, data and value added services and cloud solutions to business customers. The company addresses small and medium-sized business customers and corporations across a variety of industries in Bahrain.

  • In May, Versa Networks announced the expansion of its software-defined networking (SDN) capabilities from SD-WAN to software-defined branch (SD-Branch). The enhanced Versa Cloud IP Platform enables large enterprises and service providers to virtualise and software-define the entire branch and WAN to help reduce complexity and improve IT agility.

