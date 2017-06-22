Juniper unveils Cloud-Grade Networking

Juniper Networks has announced new developments with Cloud-Grade Networking, designed to offer service providers and enterprises a simplified way of building cloud networks that allow faster provision of services.





Juniper's Cloud-Grade Networking establishes a new set of principles for the way applications and services are architected, delivered and secured and combines telemetry, automation and machine learning capabilities to support the transition to the cloud.





Cloud-Grade Networking is based on four principles: a platform-first approach, disaggregation, a Self-Driving Network, and software-defined security. This foundation is designed to bring cloud agility and scale to network operators, speed innovation and streamline operations. Leveraging new orchestration and automation capabilities, this approach combines carrier-grade reach and reliability with enterprise-grade control and usability.

Juniper's Cloud-Grade Networking approach specifically features:





1. Junos Node Slicing, based on the ability of Junos OS to support the convergence of multiple concurrent network functions on the same physical routing infrastructure by decoupling the network software from the underlying infrastructure.





2. Universal Chassis, a cloud-grade chassis supported on the new PTX10008, PTX10016, QFX10008 and QFX10016, and in the future the MX series line cards, which allows customers to standardise on a hardware platform across the data centre, core and network edge; by decoupling line cards from the physical chassis, users can reduce the operational complexity of sourcing, procuring and deploying disparate routing platforms across different use cases.





3. Professional services (PS), including two new automation PS engagements, with a PS that provides continuous network infrastructure integration to automate design, test, deployment and audit network environments, enabling evaluation of new network changes within hours.





4. NorthStar controller enhancements, with Juniper's wide-area network SDN offering extended support for Source Packet Routing in Networking (SPRING) for more precise traffic engineering control and programmability across the network, plus support for real-time stream telemetry via the Junos Telemetry Interface (JTI).





Junos Node Slicing, PTX10008 and QFX Universal Chassis, the NorthStar controller enhancements and new professional services engagements are available immediately.







