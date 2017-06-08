Ixia enhances CloudLens to provide visibility into subscriber traffic

Ixia, a provider of network testing, visibility and security solutions, announced it has extended the capabilities of the CloudLens Private integrated cloud visibility platform via its MobileStack features.





The new MobileStack software provides end-to-end visibility into subscriber traffic, which enables mobile operators to assure the QoS for key Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and data services in both software defined (SDN) and traditional networks. CloudLens Private with new MobileStack capabilities enables mobile operators to manage QoS for subscribers by:





1. Eliminating potential blind spots, thereby helping to ensure that all subscriber traffic from physical and virtual networks is delivered to QoS monitoring probes.





2. Identifying and tracking mobile subscriber sessions and load balancing to probes in a subscriber-aware fashion, allowing the monitoring infrastructure to scale as traffic increases.

3. Enabling operators to filter traffic based on type, such as VoLTE, subscriber identity, device or geographic location.





4. Improving the total cost of ownership of monitoring tools through offloading the correlation of GTP sessions, so enabling these tools to focus on monitoring tasks.





Ixia noted that the capabilities of the MobileStack application were initially offered as part of its GTP Session Controller (GSC), a physical solution that provides subscriber-aware visibility. GSC, currently deployed with mobile operators worldwide, including at a large U.S. carrier, can handle hundreds of Gbit/s of throughput and tens of millions of subscribers.



