IT solutions company Ideal Integrations selects Ciena

Ciena announced that Pittsburgh-based Ideal Integrations, a regional IT consulting company, has deployed its packet networking solutions to provide access to affordable Internet connectivity, as well as private connections between client sites, its cloud environment for hosting services and other public clouds.





In addition, local businesses can now access Ideal Integrations' new solution offering, IdealConnect, to transfer data and enable cost-effective and efficient collaboration.





Ideal Integrations focuses on delivering technology solutions tailored to each customer's requirements and budget. Utilising IdealConnect, local businesses are able to leverage a complete connectivity solution to the Internet, link customer locations and access the growing number of data centres in the Pittsburgh metro region.

For the project, Ideal Integrations has selected Ciena's 5142 and 5160 Service Aggregation Switches, which are designed to provide flexible, reliable and cost-effective metro-Ethernet connectivity. The Ciena solutions allow Ideal Integrations to provide customers with more reliable and higher speed Internet bandwidth and Ethernet connectivity. Specifically, customers now have access to 1 or 10 Gbit/s connectivity to efficiently support cloud-based applications for enterprises of any size.





Ideal Integrations is a computer network integration company that seeks to deliver solutions tailored to the requirements of individual customers. The company offers solutions including custom storage, virtualisation, network design, fibre connectivity, network maintenance and monitoring, disaster recovery, managed services and cloud services.







