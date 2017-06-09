Internet Exchange Milestones - @DECIX #ITW2017



DE-CIX is celebrating important milestones in 2017, says Ivo Ivanov, Head of Strategic Development, including the 3-year anniversary of DE-CIX New York, the No.1 position of its flagship Internet Exchange in Frankfurt which leads the world in traffic volume, and the newly opened DE-CIX Madrid, which has attracted over 80 networks in its first months of operation.



See video: https://youtu.be/aOqWjgHzis0



