IBM launches new microservices tools

IBM announced it is expanding its portfolio of developer tools with the new Microservice Builder, designed to make it easier for developers and organisations to create, deploy and manage apps built with microservices and part of its effort to simplify how developers manage their data and build applications.





IBM's Microservice Builder offering is designed to provide developers with the flexibility to deploy microservices onto on-premises systems or in any cloud environment.





IBM noted that microservices are being adopters as they allow developers to work on multiple parts of an app simultaneously without disrupting operations. The new set of capabilities offers developers an end-to-end solution so that they can quickly create these services and better integrate common functions for faster app deployment.





Microservice Builder helps developers with each stage of the development process from writing and testing code, to deploying and updating new features, and helps create and standardise common functions such as runtimes, resiliency testing, configuration and security, so developers do not have to handle these tasks separately. Teams can also build with specific policies and protocols to ensure all services work together as a complete solution.

Microservice Builder works in conjunction with existing tools available via IBM Cloud that are designed to support microservices development and deployment. It uses a Kubernetes-based container management platform to simplify deployment, running and management of applications in public or hybrid cloud environments.





Microservice Builder also works with Istio, an open platform IBM has built in conjunction with Google and Lyft to connect, manage and secure microservices. IBM plans to extend the integration between Microservice Builder and Istio as the Istio fabric develops.





IBM Microservice Builder uses programming languages and protocols including MicroProile and Java EE programming models, Maven, Jenkins and Docker and offers functions including: MicroProfile programming model, which extends Java EE; integrated devops pipeline; security features via OpenID Connect and JSON Web Token; production-ready runtime environment for cloud or on-premises systems through WebSphere Liberty.







