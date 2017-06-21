Huawei releases TDM PON combo to support transition to 10G PON

Huawei, which introduced a WDM PON combo solution last year, has announced a new TDM PON combo solution for FTTH deployments designed to facilitate the evolution of GPON to 10 Gbit/s GPON.





The new TDM PON combo solution is designed to enable operators to align upgrades of EPON and GPON solutions, as well as reduce power attenuation introduced by combiners. The solution can also simplify network upgrades and enable the evolution of current networks to support gigabit broadband speeds.





Huawei noted that implementing GPON upgrades requires the deployment of WDM1r combiners to combine GPON and 10 Gbit/s GPON ports, which then result in added attenuation of optical signals.







To enable GPON upgrades via the replacement of boards, Huawei released its WDM PON combo solution in 2016. Using this solution, a PON port integrates three components - GPON, 10 Gbit/s GPON and WDM1r - offering the same upgrade process as for 10 Gbit/s EPON in terms of board replacement. The PON solution is designed to be easy to deploy and does not require additional space or WDM1r devices.





Huawei's new TDM PON combo solution, which is based on the WDM PON combo solution, works by changing the upstream receiving mode of the WDM PON combo optical module into TDM receiving, allowing GPON and 10 Gbit/s PON optical signals to be transmitted in turn. This model helps to simplify the combiner design and the implementation process for PON combo optical modules, as well as providing higher power budgets.





Huawei stated that use of the TDM PON solution is designed to enable equipment vendors to achieve mass production, implement small encapsulation and more easily integrate high-density port solutions.

Huawei noted that the new solution forms part of its UBB strategy, which also includes its next-generation distributed smart OLT and 10 Gbit/s PON ONT products that are in large-scale commercial use with 50+ operators. The company also offers the CloudFAN solution, which supports multi-service bearing over a single fibre.







