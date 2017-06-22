Huawei launches multi-service metro OTN platform

Huawei unveiled a new metro multi-service optical transport (MS-OTN) solution, the OSN 9800 M24, designed to enable increased capacity, efficiency and flexibility in metro networks.





Huawei noted that in the digital era, as operators face the need to meet increasing demand for high bandwidth services while ensuring zero congestion and packet loss and low latency, and with emerging services that require greater bandwidth across various locations the central office (CO), which serves as the integrated service access point, is becoming increasingly important in metro networks.





To address these demands, operators therefore need to improve their CO capabilities to prevent metro networks from becoming a bottleneck for integrated service bearing. However, legacy CO equipment rooms typically need to be rebuilt to meet power supply, space, and bearing structure requirements.







Huawei stated that operators are applying OTN technology in metro networks to enhance capacity, efficiency and flexibility, and to meet projected capacity needs an OTN to CO solution is the next stage in the development of metro networks. The new OSN 9800 M24 metro MS-OTN product is designed to address service bearing requirements on CO nodes.





The new Huawei MS-OTN platform is designed to provide the following benefits:





1. Support for existing services on metro networks, including home and mobile broadband and leased line services, while enabling a reduction in equipment and simplified network design.





2. Ability to support VR/AR, 5G and other future services, providing single-subrack cross-connect capacity of over 2.4 Tbit/s, expandable to meet operators' future high-bandwidth requirements.





3. Delivers an optical-electrical integrated solution with the facility to share parts with the Huawei OSN 9800 and OSN 1800 products for simplified O&M.





4. Compact, low power platform designed for space-constrained CO equipment rooms.





Regarding the new solution, Richard Jin, president of Huawei transport network product line, said, "Huawei’s all-service bearing OSN 9800 M24 offers a compact structure, flexible deployment and O&M, enabling an OTN-to-CO simplified optical network to be implemented in operators metro networks… Huawei will continue to work with global operators to help build future-oriented cloudified transport networks…".







