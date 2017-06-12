Huawei demonstrates 6 Gbit/s downlink in China's 5G R&D testing

Huawei announced that it has completed China's second phase 5G radio technology test in Huairou District, Beijing organised by IMT-2020 (5G) promotion group, during which as part of C-Band testing it employed 5G New Radio, massive MIMO and other technologies utilising the entire 200 MHz bandwidth to enable over 6 Gbit/s of single-user downlink throughput and over 18 Gbit/s peak cell rate.





Huawei noted that its 5G test terminal was utilised for radio technology verification, enabling over 100 channels of on demand 4K UHD video in a single 5G base station. As part of the demonstration, 4K video was reliably delivered for vehicle-mounted mobile scenarios, illustrating the capabilities of 5G C-Band enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB).





Huawei stated that it is the first to complete testing of 5G network slicing technology for diverse service requirements in three typical scenarios. Network slices allow flexible configuration with a high degree of cooperation between the air interface and network to enable a secure user experience. As a result, a range of services are available on a single network with air interface latency of less than 0.5 ms and over 4 million single-cell connections, exceeding ITU 5G requirements.





Huawei has now completed large-scale service verification based on a live network and service environment ahead of schedule, marking a key milestone as part of China's 5G R&D test and representing a further advance for 5G industrialisation.





During the test procedures, Huawei noted that it implemented interoperability tests involving radio frequency and interworking functions working with upstream and downstream vendors. Specifically, Huawei partnered with instrument vendors Rohde & Schwarz, Keysight Technologies and DT Link Tester, chipset vendors Spreadtrum Communications and MediaTek, together with other companies.



