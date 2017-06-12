Huawei and Vodafone Turkey enterMoU for TechCity 2.0 project

Huawei and Vodafone Turkey have announced the launch of the TechCity 2.0 Project in Istanbul, Turkey, designed to expand cooperation between the two companies to deliver a range of new technologies and solutions.





The companies noted that Istanbul was named as one of 14 leading Tech Cities worldwide in May last year, and the new TechCity project is intended to provide solutions that will help address mega-city issues in Istanbul.





Over the past year, the TechCity project has delivered advanced technology in Turkey, including for the 'smart stadium', the Besiktas ground which Vodafone Turkey sponsors, where 4 x 4 MIMO and CRAN technologies have been implemented. The solution provides enhanced capacity and higher data speeds to people in the stadium, enabling speeds of up to 400 Mbit/s utilising commercial licensed and unlicensed bands via LAA 3CC technology on the Huawei Lampsite base station.





In addition, the deployment of Huawei DRAN and Easy Macro solutions is intended to enhance Internet service in high traffic areas such as universities, hotels, concert venues and crowded roads by increasing coverage and capacity.





It was noted that recently, Vodafone Turkey and Huawei completed what is believe to be the first verification of the GL spectrum sharing solution on Vodafone's commercial networks in Istanbul. The solution enables spectrum sharing between GSM and LTE, which increases both LTE data rate and cell capacity. Huawei stated that compared to LTE 5M, the LTE peak data rate can be increased by nearly 80%.

TechCity 2.0 offers a commercial test environment for new technology and services and is designed to help operators verify end-to-end business models. By providing enhanced coverage and connectivity for MBB (mobile broadband) networks and enabling information sharing, it can help to improve the efficiency of connections between people and things.







