HPE selects Mellanox for 25/50/100 GBE fabric switch

Mellanox Technologies, a supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data centre servers and storage systems, announced that its Spectrum Ethernet switch ASIC has been selected to power the first Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Synergy Switch Module, supporting native 25, 50 and 100 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity.





The Mellanox Spectrum switch module serves to connect the HPE Synergy compute module with an Ethernet switch fabric offering high performance and low latency, as demanded for cloud, financial services, telco and HPC environments.





Mellanox noted that the new switch module is designed to help HPE support the transition to the next generation of Ethernet performance by providing 25 Gbit/s connectivity options for the Synergy platform. The Mellanox SH2200 Synergy switch module enables 25 and 50 Gigabit Ethernet compute and storage connectivity while also enabling 100 Gbit/s uplinks.





The capabilities of the Mellanox switch allows the HPE Synergy fabric portfolio to deliver high performance Ethernet connectivity for and expanded range of applications, for example financial trading and analytics, scientific computing, cloud and NFV (network function virtualisation), where line rate, zero packet loss and 300 ns latency offers advantages.





HPE Synergy offering features compute, storage and built-in management, as well as the new advanced Ethernet fabric option. The SH2200 HPE Synergy Fabric, based on Mellanox's Spectrum Ethernet switch, offers a key building block in helping make enterprise applications more efficient and enabling data centre operators to analyse data in real-time. HPE Synergy compute modules with the Mellanox SH2200 Synergy switch are due to be available in the third quarter of 2017.





Regarding the solution, Paul Miller, vice president of marketing at HPE, said, "HPE Synergy is the first composable infrastructure, a new category of infrastructure designed to accelerate application and services delivery for both traditional and new cloud native and DevOps environments on the same infrastructure… with Mellanox, HPE can offer higher performance networking as an integrated component of the Synergy platform".



