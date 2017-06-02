Henan Unicom selects Huawei all-optical for smart hotels

Huawei announced that it is partnering with Henan Unicom, the Henan branch of China Unicom, to deploy a new smart hotel solution based on all-optical access that is designed to promote the digital transformation for the hotel industry.





Huawei noted that in recent years, Henan province's rapid economic growth has led to the development of local tourism, and as a result the number of hotels in the city has increased substantially. As part of efforts to enhance services for visitors, Henan Unicom plans to provide intelligent information services for middle- and high-end hotels in the city.





To address the requirements of the hotel sector, Huawei has developed its smart hotel solution based on all-optical access for Henan Unicom. The solution integrates the high-capacity converged optical line terminal (OLT), MA5800, fibre routed inside buildings and converged smart gateways. The company noted that a MA5800-based GPON network is able to provide coverage for 128 rooms over a single fibre. The solution supports access at rates up to 10 Gigabit Ethernet, as well as providing control of lights and appliances via external intelligent devices.





The Huawei solution delivers exclusive WiFi access for each hotel room, eliminating the effects of poor WiFi coverage and bandwidth sharing. The solution features converged smart gateways that support both wired broadband and wireless WiFi access in one box, providing hotel occupants with IPTV access and HD video and 4K video on demand services.





The Huawei solution also supports centralised operation and maintenance (O&M) via NMS, thereby removing the need for skilled IT support and reducing management costs. In addition, the smart hotel solution is designed to allow the evolution to next-generation PON access technologies.







