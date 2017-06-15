GTT establishes Enterprise, Carrier, EMEA Divisions

GTT Communications, a global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, which in January completed the acquisition of Hibernia Networks, announced it has established three new divisions - Enterprise, Carrier and EMEA - intended to accelerate sales growth and enhance services for customers.





Each of the new divisions is responsible for the primary customer experience functions, including sales, quoting, ordering, service delivery and collections.





In conjunction with forming the new divisions, GTT has appointed three division presidents:





1. Eric Warren is to lead the Enterprise division, including all enterprise customers across the Americas and U.S. government clients; Mr. Warren recently joined GTT having previously held senior executive roles at companies including Windstream and tw telecom.





2. Jeff Beer will lead the Carrier division, including all carrier accounts in the Americas and GTT's largest web-centric clients; Mr. Beer has held a number of executive roles at GTT during the past eight years, having joined the company via its acquisition of Tinet.





3. Martin Ford is to head the EMEA division, encompassing enterprise clients in EMEA and carrier clients across EMEA and APAC; Mr. Ford joined GTT's leadership team through its acquisition of Hibernia Networks, and previously served with Level 3.











GTT has recently announced the launch of Optical Transport and Managed SD-WAN services. The Optical Transport offering is designed to provide customers with scalable bandwidth and low latency connectivity for the transport of data and cloud-based applications between financial markets, data centres, media hubs and service provider networks.

The Managed SD-WAN service, using technology from VeloCloud, offers features including dynamic bandwidth management, optimised application performance and the ability to integrate network technologies into the corporate WAN.

Hibernia Networks and GTT announced in early January this year the completion of the transaction under which GTT acquired Hibernia. The companies originally announced a transaction in early November 2016, through which GTT was to purchase Hibernia for $590 million, including $515 million in cash and approximately 3.3 million shares of GTT common stock valued at around $75 million.







