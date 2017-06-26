Global webscale company selects Zayo for wavelengths

Zayo Group announced that a global web-scale company has selected it to implement a network to connect data centres in Dublin and Amsterdam, with the wavelength solution to be deployed on a direct, diverse route bypassing the traffic clusters of London.





The solution provided by Zayo leverages acquired assets from Geo Networks and Viatel and connects Dublin and continental Europe via a strategic fibre route. Zayo noted that it experiencing continuing demand in Europe for dedicated, high-capacity connectivity, both dark fibre and wavelengths, from global companies across multiple sectors.





Commenting on the latest contract, Andrew Crouch, president and COO at Zayo, said, "This long-standing customer needs multiple terabytes of throughput on a direct route… illustrating the leveraging of Zayo's embedded network to provide a solution that meets its capacity needs… the new network will provide the anchor customer with high-capacity bandwidth along a highly strategic route…".









* Zayo recently announced it had been selected by a major data centre provider for a dark fibre solution to connect its East Coast facilities. The solution included primary and diverse routes in New York and New Jersey providing low-latency infrastructure, with more than 30 dark fibre pairs along diverse routes.





* The company also recently announced that a U.S.-based multinational bank had selected it for long haul and metro dark fibre. The dark fibre was to connect the bank's new data centres with its existing fibre network and leveraged a popular long haul route and metro fibre in the U.S. Zayo noted that solution would utilise approximately 1,100 route-miles from Zayo across four states.





* Zayo Group is a major provider of communications infrastructure services, including fibre and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to customers such as wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies, the finance and healthcare sectors and other large enterprises. The company's 122,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centres.



