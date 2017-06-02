Germany's NetCologne and ZTE demo G.fast@212 MHz

ZTE and NetCologne, a regional network operator in the great Cologne-Bonn area of Germany and a subsidiary of utility company GEW Köln, which in March announced with ZTE the launch of the pilot phase of a G.fast roll-out, have jointly announced the G.fast@212 MHz profile ultra-broadband solution at the ANGACOM broadband exhibition in Cologne.





In what the companies claim is the first demonstration of G.fast@212 MHz, the technology is being tested over a live network. As part of the demonstration ZTE and NetCologne showcased the access rate profile of G.fast@212 MHz reaching more than 1.8 Gbit/s, with a download rate 1.6 Gbit/s and upload rate of around 200 Mbit/s. ZTE's G.fast solution is designed to enable NetCologne's fibre-to-the-building (FttB) access network to support gigabit bandwidth.

NetCologne stated that it is committed to providing the city of Cologne and surrounding regions with reliable, advanced telecom services, and has cited a target of reaching 260,000 homes. The company operates four data centres and offers a service portfolio that includes voice and data services and distribution of TV services for both residential and business users, as well as business ICT solutions.







