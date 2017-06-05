Ericsson selects Verizon managed SD WAN for IT transformation program

Ericsson announced that as part of its ongoing enterprise IT transformation initiative, the company has selected Verizon's Managed Services offering to accelerate the transformation of its corporate IT environment.







Ericsson stated that the initial implementation will focus on the deployment of Verizon's Managed Software Defined WAN (SD WAN) service, integrated with virtualised security services and Managed Enterprise RAN (E-RAN) solutions.





Verizon’s Managed SD WAN and Managed E-RAN solutions are part of the company's Network-as-a-Service offerings. The management layer supporting these services is a joint development effort that incorporates Ericsson's Dynamic Orchestration, Closed loop service assurance and Automated Validation and Onboarding Platform (AVOP).





Under the agreement, Ericsson will consume virtualised network functions (VNFs) as a utility via a pay-as-you-go, usage-based model. The solution will enable Ericsson to expand the global reach of its corporate IT infrastructure utilising Verizon's Global IP network for public and private networking solutions.











Ericsson unveiled its Dynamic Orchestration solution in May. The solution is designed to facilitate the introduction and closed-loop automation of services across physical and virtual networks as part of the company's strategy to enable IT transformation for its customers. Dynamic Orchestration offers a flexible, modular solution for the management of existing technologies, while also enabling the provision and control virtualisation capabilities.



