Danish ISP Stofa and DOCOMO Pacific select ARRIS

ARRIS, a global supplier of communications and entertainment solutions, announced that Danish TV and Internet service provider Stofa has selected the company to transform its cable broadband network to enable gigabit broadband speeds and introduce new, enhanced services including future ultra HD TV channels, streaming and digital services.





The strategic collaboration between Stofa and ARRIS centres on a technology migration across Stofa's sites in Denmark. For the project ARRIS is delivering a new headend-to-home network solution based on DOCSIS 3.1 technology and a distributed architecture designed to increase network capacity, allow operational efficiencies and deliver faster connectivity and next-generation services to subscribers.





The ARRIS solution specifically includes its latest generation E6000 Converged Edge Router and NC2000 nodes with RemotePHY (R-PHY) modules to enable support for DOCSIS 3.1. In addition, performance management is supported by ARRIS ServAssure suite, enabling Stofa to monitor the network in real time, optimise performance and prevent or resolve outages.





Stofa, part of the SE Group, an energy and telecoms group providing electricity, energy optimisation, broadband fibre and cable TV services to more than 700,000 consumers.





Separately, DOCOMO PACIFIC, a subsidiary of Japan's NTT DOCOMO, announced it is partnering with ARRIS International for a program to offer an advanced whole home TV service that will feature live, on demand and streaming capabilities for customers in Guam and the Mariana Islands.

DOCOMO PACIFIC has selected ARRIS' MG1 video gateway to enable the new services. The MG1 solution is designed to allow subscribers to stream the same content to multiple IP devices as well as the main TV, while DVR functionality enables recording and playback at home and on the go.





The operator will also deploy ARRIS' E6000 Converged Edge Router to deliver its newly launched 100 Mbit/s high-speed broadband service and establish an upgrade path to offering gigabit speeds.





DOCOMO PACIFIC provides TV, online, mobile, phone and enterprise solutions in Guam and the Marianas. The company provides services to over 70 million mobile customers in Japan.



