CP-TEL rolls out FTTx using Champion GPON

Champion ONE, an open networking company and supplier of optical transceivers, announced it has partnered with CP-TEL, a communications service provider in Louisiana, to enable the deployment of cost effective FTTx services to its customers.







CP-TEL serves rural residents and businesses in Louisiana's Natchitoches, Sabine, and DeSoto parishes, offering high-speed Internet, digital TV and telephone services.





Champion ONE noted that with increasing demand for FTTP services across parishes in north central Louisiana, CP-TEL was faced with the challenge of turning up new services quickly. However, optical transceivers from its legacy provider proved prohibitively expensive, so the company was seeking a partner that was able to supply a cost-effective solution.





Champion ONE stated that it had previously helped CP-TEL double its fibre utilisation by providing 10 Gbit/s single-fibre, bi-directional SFP+ transceivers to support backhaul traffic. Therefore CP-TEL was confident that Champion ONE optics would be compatible with its OEM equipment.





For the new deployment, Champion ONE supplied high-performance SFP GPON OLT optics at lower cost than other solutions. In addition, due to the significantly lower cost CP-TEL was not only able to turn up new FTTx services quickly, but also stock additional optics as spares to help reduce future downtime.











In May, Champion ONE introduced a new line of low-cost open network Ethernet switches offering features including SDN and NFV functionality. The Broadcom-based optical and copper switches offer up to 54 ports, with full L2/L3 line-rate switching at data rates of 1, 10 and 40 Gbit/s initially.





Champion ONE noted it has partnered with software vendors including IP Infusion, Pica8 and Cumulus Networks to offer a diverse range of operating systems to meet the requirements of service provider and data centre environments and different network topologies.



