Corning launches multiuse platform for deployment of fibre-deep access networks

Corning announced its new multiuse platform, which is claimed to be the first solution to provide a combination of multi-fibre and single-fibre connection points to help carriers, operators and municipalities deploy fibre-deep access networks.





Capable of supporting a range of network architectures in the same fibre backbone, Corning's multiuse platform is designed to allow service providers to expand and enhance LTE connectivity and prepare for the transition to 5G in the future, and encompasses key elements.





New local convergence cabinet





The local convergence cabinet is significantly smaller and lighter than standard industry offerings and features a range of splitter types and pass-through fibres to facilitate deployments across any network connection point, and enable a fully pre-terminated experience in the distribution network, removing the need for field work. Technicians can plug in feeder and distribution cables with factory-installed, hardened connectors, with no field splicing required from the cabinet out.





Expanded range of network access points





An expanded array of factory-installed, sealed network access points with single-fibre and multi-fibre options are designed to enable fast, plug-and-play connectivity, allowing network operators to deliver a mix of fibre counts suitable for residential, business, wireless backhaul and wholesale purposes from the same network location.





By eliminating splice points and offering an advanced plug-and-play cabinet, the Corning multiuse platform is claimed to deliver up to a 50% saving in labour costs compared with field-termination methods, along with the assurance of factory-terminated performance.





Additionally, by enhancing the capabilities of traditional pre-connectorised solutions, the new multiuse platform is claimed to reduce total installed cost by up to 20%.







