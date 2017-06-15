Coriant Lands Strategic Invesment by Oaktree

Oaktree Capital Management, a leading global investment firm with over $100 billion in assets under management, has made a strategic investment in Coriant. Financial terms were not disclosed.



As part of the agreement, Oaktree has partnered with Marlin Equity Partners to provide additional growth capital and operational capabilities that will enable Coriant to further accelerate its growth by capturing an increasing share of market opportunities across the globe.



“Coriant is a proven leader in innovative networking solutions with a strong commitment to leapfrog R&D and high-quality customer service,” said Cass Traub, a managing director at Oaktree. “We are confident in Coriant’s ability to expand its global market share in this dynamic industry, and look forward to providing both financial and operational support to take the company to the next level of growth.”



“We are excited to welcome Oaktree to the Coriant family and share a commitment to providing even greater solutions for our customers to effectively capitalize on key market trends and surging end-user demands driving new business opportunities, including 5G, IoT, Internet video, and super high-speed data,” said Shaygan Kheradpir, CEO and Chairman of Coriant.



