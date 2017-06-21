Coriant intros low power 400 Gbit/s muxponder for Groove G30

Coriant announced the introduction of a new 400 Gbit/s muxponder for its Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform that delivers benchmark power consumption of 0.20 watts per gigabit of bandwidth, which is claimed to be 50% less than comparable solutions.







The new Coriant solution also delivers features designed to further improve spectral efficiency and data integrity of high-capacity coherent optical networks, as well as to help operators significantly reduce operating expenses.





Based on 16 nm CMOS technology, the Coriant 400 Gbit/s muxponder, equipped with Coriant's silicon photonics CFP2-ACO and client-side transceivers, is claimed to consume 0.20 watts per Gigabit. The new solution is compatible with deployed Coriant Groove G30 systems, so eliminating the need for forklift upgrades and simplifying pay-as-you-grow scalability for customers.





In addition to low power consumption, the new Groove G30 muxponder improves optical reach and spectral efficiency via support for 200 Gbit/s/8QAM programmable modulation. Leveraging the low power and high density of the system, network operators can deploy a full DWDM transport system with muxponding, optical multiplexing and amplification functionality within a single rack unit delivering up to 1.6 Tbit/s of capacity.





Coriant's new 400 Gbit/s muxponder is designed to remove the need for a separate optical line system, thereby reducing space and power requirements, while the compact and flexible 1 RU configuration makes it suitable for deployments at networking sites with space and power constraints.











Earlier this year, Coriant introduced a Short Reach CFP2-ACO pluggable unit for the Groove G30 platform, based on silicon photonics technology from Elenion Technologies. The CFP2-ACO solution enables power-efficient 200 Gbit/s connectivity for carrier transport and data centre interconnect applications.

Coriant also introduced the 7300 Open Line System (OLS) solution optimised for deployment with open DCI transponder solutions such as the Groove G30 platform for long haul and data centre interconnect (DCI) applications.



