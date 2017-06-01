Comcast to offer DOCSIS 3.1 n Oregon and SW Washington

Comcast announced that it is launching a new DOCSIS 3.1-based Internet service providing speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s for residential customers throughout its Oregon/southwest Washington region, which it believes will be among the fastest and expansive service in the region, also offering access to its national WiFi network with more than 17 million hotspots.





The company's new 1 Gigabit internet service in Oregon/SW Washington area utilises DOCSIS 3.1 technology to deliver higher speed broadband over the existing communications lines installed in most customer's homes. To access the new service, customers simply need to install a new DOCSIS 3.1-compatible cable modem.





Earlier in May, Comcast launched Xfinity xFi, a platform designed to provide a simple digital dashboard that allows customers to set up their home WiFi network, see what devices are connected, troubleshoot issues and set parental controls. Outside the home, Xfinity Internet customers also have access to nearly 17 million WiFi hotspots nationwide.











The gigabit service launch in Oregon and southwest Washington follows Comcast's recent announcement that it was introducing DOCSIS 3.1-based gigabit Internet service for residential customers throughout Utah, specifically in the markets of Salt Lake City, Provo and North Ogden. In 2016, Comcast announced consumer trials of the DOCSIS 3.1-based gigabit Internet service in parts of Atlanta and in Nashville, Tennessee.

In January this year, Comcast Business announced it was offering DOCSIS 3.1-based Internet service to business customers in its Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Nashville service areas.

Comcast announced in February 2016 year plans to bring gigabit Internet speeds to residential and business customers utilising DOCSIS 3.1 technology, and during the year announced it was launching an advanced consumer trial of DOCSIS 3.1 technology-based Internet service offering speeds up to 1 Gbit/s to residential customers in Chicago and Detroit.



