Colt selects NEC/Netcracker OSS, Service Orchestration solutions

NEC and Netcracker Technology announced that UK-based Colt has selected their technology for its large-scale OSS transformation, designed to equip the service provider to deploy next generation of infrastructure including virtualisation.
Under the agreement, Colt will leverage Netcracker's next-generation OSS and Service Orchestration solution, which forms a part of NEC/Netcracker's Agile Virtualization Platform and Practice (AVP).
Netcracker's OSS and Service Orchestration solution is designed to enable Colt to optimise its physical network and monetise new investments. The Netcracker solutions will also allow Colt to prepare its infrastructure for the use of both physical and virtualised environments.
NEC/Netcracker's Service Orchestration solution will provide Colt with increased provisioning automation and help to speed the delivery of new services to customers, as well as remove the risk of provisioning errors resulting from manual processes. The solution will also provide Colt with greater visibility into the network and thereby enable enhanced support and improved services.
- Recently, Colt announced newly optimised low-latency network routes linking stock exchanges in Tokyo and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, offering latency between Tokyo and Chicago as low as 121.07 ms between each endpoint after network optimisation. Colt noted at the time that it had also commenced optimisation of other key routes in the Asia Pacific region.
- Colt also announced recently the expansion of its Colt IQ Network to Helsinki, a growing focus for data centre investments. By extending its existing Nordic network to Helsinki, Colt can provide new network routes, including 10 Tbit/s capacity to Stockholm and a 100 Gbit/s-enabled connection that closes its fibre ring from Finland to Germany, linking Helsinki to Warsaw and Berlin.
- Colt is a global high bandwidth connectivity provider that delivers services to small, medium and large enterprises and wholesale carriers in nearly 30 countries in Europe, Asia and North America via its intelligent, cloud-integrated network, known as the Colt IQ Network. The Colt network connects over 700 data centres and over 24,500 on-net buildings.
0 comments:
Post a Comment