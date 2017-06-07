Colt selects NEC/Netcracker OSS, Service Orchestration solutions

NEC and Netcracker Technology announced that UK-based Colt has selected their technology for its large-scale OSS transformation, designed to equip the service provider to deploy next generation of infrastructure including virtualisation.





Under the agreement, Colt will leverage Netcracker's next-generation OSS and Service Orchestration solution, which forms a part of NEC/Netcracker's Agile Virtualization Platform and Practice (AVP).





Netcracker's OSS and Service Orchestration solution is designed to enable Colt to optimise its physical network and monetise new investments. The Netcracker solutions will also allow Colt to prepare its infrastructure for the use of both physical and virtualised environments.





NEC/Netcracker's Service Orchestration solution will provide Colt with increased provisioning automation and help to speed the delivery of new services to customers, as well as remove the risk of provisioning errors resulting from manual processes. The solution will also provide Colt with greater visibility into the network and thereby enable enhanced support and improved services.



