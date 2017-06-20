Cisco's Intent-based Networking Leverages Machine Learning

Cisco introducted its vision for "Intent-based Networking", a paradigm that it says will form be the foundation for enterprise infrastrcuture for the next 30 years. Intent-based networking will leverage machine learning in a new generation of ASIC-powered swithches to derive insight from network traffic, even if it is encrypted. These insights would be used to dynamically adjust network policies to simplify management and mitigate cyber threats.



“By building a more intuitive network, we are creating an intelligent platform with unmatched security for today and for the future that propels businesses forward and creates new opportunities for people and organizations everywhere,” said Chuck Robbins, chief executive officer for Cisco.



Intent-based networking includes:







DNA Center - a centralized management dashboard with an intent-based approach for full visibility and context across the entire network, DNA Center allows IT to centralize management of all network functions.

- a centralized management dashboard with an intent-based approach for full visibility and context across the entire network, DNA Center allows IT to centralize management of all network functions. Software-Defined Access (SD-Access) - uses automated policy enforcement and network segmentation over a single network fabric. Cisco said that its initial analysis with field trial customers and internal testing have shown a reduction in network provisioning time by 67%, improved issue resolution by 80%, reduced security breach impact by 48%, and opex savings of 61%.

- uses automated policy enforcement and network segmentation over a single network fabric. Cisco said that its initial analysis with field trial customers and internal testing have shown a reduction in network provisioning time by 67%, improved issue resolution by 80%, reduced security breach impact by 48%, and opex savings of 61%. Network Data Platform and Assurance - efficiently categorizes and correlates the vast amount of data running on the network and uses machine learning to turn it into predictive analytics, business intelligence and actionable insights delivered through the DNA Center Assurance service.

- efficiently categorizes and correlates the vast amount of data running on the network and uses machine learning to turn it into predictive analytics, business intelligence and actionable insights delivered through the DNA Center Assurance service. Encrypted Traffic Analytics - uses Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence and machine learning to analyze metadata traffic patterns. The network can identify the fingerprints of known threats even in encrypted traffic, without decrypting it and impacting data privacy. Cisco claims its can detect threats in encrypted traffic with up to 99% accuracy, with less than 0.01% false positives.

- uses Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence and machine learning to analyze metadata traffic patterns. The network can identify the fingerprints of known threats even in encrypted traffic, without decrypting it and impacting data privacy. Cisco claims its can detect threats in encrypted traffic with up to 99% accuracy, with less than 0.01% false positives. Catalyst 9000 Switching Portfolio - a new family of switches built from the ground up for the new realities of the digital era, centered on the demands of mobility, cloud, IoT and security. The Cisco Catalyst 9000 features innovations at the hardware (ASIC) and software (IOS XE) layers.

- a new family of switches built from the ground up for the new realities of the digital era, centered on the demands of mobility, cloud, IoT and security. The Cisco Catalyst 9000 features innovations at the hardware (ASIC) and software (IOS XE) layers. Software Subscription - DNA software capabilities are now offered by subscription either via pre-bundled Cisco ONE software suites or a-la-carte components. Available across the entire enterprise networking portfolio, Cisco ONE software provides businesses with access to ongoing innovation, budget predictability, and a more agile way to consume the technology.

- DNA software capabilities are now offered by subscription either via pre-bundled Cisco ONE software suites or a-la-carte components. Available across the entire enterprise networking portfolio, Cisco ONE software provides businesses with access to ongoing innovation, budget predictability, and a more agile way to consume the technology. DNA Services - a new portfolio of services, including advisory, implementation, optimization and technical services. Cisco channel partners can also resell these services and build networking practices that incorporate software, security, automation and analytics for their customers.

- a new portfolio of services, including advisory, implementation, optimization and technical services. Cisco channel partners can also resell these services and build networking practices that incorporate software, security, automation and analytics for their customers. Developer Center - resources to help developers and IT professionals create network-powered applications and integrate them within their IT systems and workflows. This includes new learning tracks, sandboxes, and developer support resources for using APIs and building skills.

Cisco said these technologies are already being tested by 75 global enterprises and organizations, including DB Systel GmbH, Jade University of Applied Sciences, NASA, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Scentsy, UZ Leuven and Wipro.