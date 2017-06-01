Ciena reports revenue of $707.0 million, up 10% YoY

Ciena reported revenue of $707.0 million for its fiscal second quarter 2017, as compared to $640.7 million for the same period last year. Net income (GAAP) for the fiscal second quarter 2017 was $38.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $14.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the fiscal second quarter 2016.



“We delivered outstanding second quarter performance across all financial metrics, underpinned by positive market dynamics and a growing competitive advantage," said Gary B. Smith, president and CEO, Ciena. "We continue to win as an innovation powerhouse with global scale and deep customer relationships across a broad set of applications and market segments."