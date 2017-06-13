China Telecom Shanghai selects Huawei for gigabit network

Huawei announced that it will help the Shanghai Branch of China Telecom to deploy a gigabit network featuring 10 Gbit/s PON optical network terminals (ONTs) to support smart home services.





Shanghai Telecom is planning to build what is believed to be the first commercial FTTH network in China using 10 Gbit/s PON technology as it progresses towards providing full fibre coverage enabling 1 Gbit/s bandwidth in Shanghai over the next 3 years. This project is expected to make Shanghai the first gigabit city in China.





Huawei noted that Shanghai Telecom established a 3-year goal of moving from 100 Mbit/s to 1 Gbit/s in 2016, and is a leading company in the construction of 10 Gbit/s communities and delivery of 1 Gbit/s bandwidth to households.





By the end of 2016, Shanghai Telecom was providing 1 Gbit/s access for 269 communities. By the end of 2018, the average access rate of Shanghai Telecom's network is expected to rise from 50 to 280 Mbit/s, while user-perceived download rates are expected to rise from 13 to 100 Mbit/s.





As part of its gigabit services offering, Shanghai Telecom has released a range of home broadband services, including multi-channel 4K, video calling, video conferencing and other smart home services.





To address Shanghai Telecom's requirements, Huawei is supplying its large-capacity distributed optical line terminal (OLT) MA5800 and next-generation smart 10 Gbit/s PON ONT. The single sub-rack solution is able to support streaming of UHD 4K videos for 16,000 households concurrently, as well as offering support for 8K video.





The Huawei OLT is designed to enable gigabit convergence through multiple media, allow different services to share the same platform during cloud evolution and to support a large number of physical connections for smart home applications.





The ONT supports multiple Gigabit Ethernet ports and can bear simultaneous multi-channel 4Kvideo, video calling and virtual reality (VR) services. Additionally, Huawei is providing an open intelligent platform designed to flexibly support a range of smart home services.



