China Mobile to deploy Nokia home gateways for 30m users

Nokia and China Mobile announced the deployment of millions of home gateways to provide residential customers in 29 provinces in China with access to fibre-based ultra-broadband applications and intelligent home services.





Under the agreement, China Mobile will deploy home gateway units featuring Nokia's solution to over 30 million users during 2017. Utilising established FTTH networks that enable gigabit speeds for end customers, deployment of the new gateway is intended to extend Internet coverage within the home and enable IoT communications between devices and sensors.





Additionally, the ability to flexibly add software functions and enhanced analytics capabilities will allow China Mobile to deploy and deliver a new intelligent home experience and associated services.





Nokia noted that the latest contract with China Mobile extends a long-term fixed networks partnership between the companies that also encompasses the development of the telco's GPON network to support mobile backhaul.

According to market research company IDATE, China Mobile is expanding its position as a converged telecom operator and currently serves more than 31 million FTTH subscribers. It noted that the operator is leveraging its extensive fibre access network to deliver ultra-broadband applications such as 4K TV and gigabit access to customers in a number of provinces. The addition of intelligent home gateway technology is expected to enable China Mobile to differentiate its services.











Earlier this year, Nokia announced that its Nuage Networks venture had been awarded a contract to supply its Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) for China Mobile's first commercial public cloud project. For the project China Mobile is using Nuage's scalable SDN solution for a deployment of approximately 2,000 public cloud servers in Beijing and Guangzhou.



Nuage Networks' VSP solution is designed to enable China Mobile to virtualise its multi-tenant data centre networks and establish connectivity among computing resources while also delivering new features to customers. China Mobile had previously deployed Nuage Networks SDN technology in CMCC's DevOps private cloud architecture.



