CenturyLink launches Managed Enterprise with Cisco Meraki service

CenturyLink has announced the availability of CenturyLink Managed Enterprise with Cisco Meraki, a new service designed to enable customers to more efficiently deploy and monitor WiFi networks, security, wireless, phone, video surveillance and SD-WAN services using a single administrative dashboard.





Based on products from Cisco Meraki, the managed solution allows single- or multi-site customers to utilise CenturyLink for the provision of components including devices, licenses, connectivity, management and support.





The new solution is designed, configured, monitored and maintained by CenturyLink and offered with fixed, monthly per-device pricing. Customers can select from the available components when initially ordering the solution and subsequently add or remove components as needed.





The new managed Meraki solution is designed to be integrated with other CenturyLink offerings such as Managed Office, Fiber + and Location-Based Analytics, a fully managed customer engagement solution that provides businesses with insight into real-time data and helps them to create more personalised services leveraging analytics and marketing tools.

CenturyLink Managed Enterprise with Cisco Meraki is also available to CenturyLink Alliance program partners. The company plans to extend availability to international customers later in the year.





CenturyLink introduced its Location-Based Analytics mobile engagement, analytics and marketing solution for use by operators in locations where customers congregate in 2016. The solution leverages the CenturyLink Managed WiFi solution that features Cisco Meraki WiFi access points and security appliances and is designed to enable high speed connectivity and reliable coverage for equipment sensors and mobile devices.



