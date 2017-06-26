CenturyLink details new organisation

CenturyLink has announced further details of its organisational structure and new executive appointments who will report to Jeff Storey, recently named as president and chief operating officer (COO) of the company upon the completion of its pending acquisition of Level 3 Communications, which is expected to occur by the end of third quarter of 2017.





The new appointments are as follows:





1. Strategic enterprise, federal government and state government - Edward Morche, who is to rejoin Level 3 on July 5, will serve as president, with responsibility for large accounts, federal and state government, and large educational institutions and research networks.





2. Global accounts management (GAM) and international – Laurinda Pang will be president, with responsibility for top global accounts and international teams.





3. Small and midsize business (SMB), local government and education – Vernon Irvin to serve as president.





4. Wholesale and indirect – Lisa Miller as president.





5. Consumer – Maxine Moreau to serve as president, responsible for the company's local market consumer business in 37 states.





Additionally, these business units and ongoing integration activities will be supported by the following functional groups:





1. Technology, product development and security operations - Aamir Hussain as EVP, responsible for IT, testing and integration, architecture, infrastructure, security, as well as overall business enablement.





2. Transformation and integration – Clay Bailey, SVP, will lead the integration of CenturyLink and Level 3.





3. North America operations - Richard Batelaan as EVP, with responsibility for North America service delivery, service assurance, access management and field operations.



