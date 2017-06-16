Canadian data centre company eStruxture raises C$80m

Montreal-based eStruxture Data Centers, a new network and cloud-neutral data centre operator, has announced the development of its Canada-wide platform, designed to meet the growing demand for large, energy efficient data centres that is being driven by the adoption of cloud services and demand for data storage within Canada.





The company stated that it has raised an initial C$80 million in capital through a funding round led by Canderel and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. The funding will be used to expand its footprint across Canada, both through the acquisition of existing data centre operators and new data centre development.





As part of this growth strategy, eStruxture also announced the completion of its first acquisition with the purchase of the assets of Netelligent Hosting Services, a major data centre operator in Montréal.





Netelligent provided colocation, cloud, managed services and bandwidth to more than 850 customers and had developed a cloud-neutral ecosystem that allowed customers to access diverse private and public cloud providers. The acquired downtown data centre facility enables eStruxture to offer customers high-density power of up to 30 kW per cabinet.





eStruxture was established to provide network and cloud-neutral data centre solutions designed to offer the capacity, performance and flexibility required for demanding enterprise applications. The company offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth and security and support services to customers of all sizes.





eStruxture is led by president and CEO Todd Coleman, who co-founded Cologix, where he also served as COO. Mr. Todd has held a number of senior positions at companies including Level 3 Communications, where he held the roles of SVP of Data Centers, SVP of Media Operations and president of Level 3 Communications Europe.







