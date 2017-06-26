Calix's Gfast node and GigaPoint earn certification

Calix announced that the AXOS E5-16F Gfast Node and the 801F GigaPoint products have become amongst the first end-to-end solution to receive certification as part of the inaugural Gfast certification program from the Broadband Forum (BBF) and the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL).





Additionally, for multi-vendor Gfast interoperability the AXOS E5-16F has been certified when paired with CPE from Arris.





Calix stated that the certification marks a key milestone, demonstrating market readiness for certified end-to-end and multi-vendor deployment, and underpins the ability of service providers to leverage their existing copper infrastructure to deliver gigabit services to subscribers.





Calix noted that it has been involved in the development of the certification program at the BBF from inception, helping to establish the interoperability between Gfast vendors. Leveraging this base, Calix's AXOS-enabled anyPHY capabilities will help the company to adopt future enhancements to Gfast technology and quickly complete the certification process.





Calix stated that it has been experiencing significant service provider interest in Gfast. Calix is a leading vendor for Gfast deployments, currently counting over 60 service providers that are delivering AXOS Gfast services to subscribers, as well as what is believed to be North America's largest Gfast deployment with CenturyLink.











The Broadband Forum (BBF) launched the Gfast Council earlier in June with the goal of centralising and disseminating expertise and experience relating to the Gfast market and to support the deployment of Gfast technology.

The Gfast council also promotes the Gfast certification program, which announced the first certified, interoperable products, to help accelerate the availability of interoperable solutions and aid integration into service provider networks. The forum also announced the first six products to have completed the certification at the UNH-IOL in accordance with its IR-337 test specification. Initial products certified under the program were from ARRIS, Calix, Huawei, Metanoia, Nokia and Technicolor.



