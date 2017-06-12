BT launches InfoVista-based -as-a-service application performance management

UK incumbent telco BT has announced the launch of BT Connect Intelligence InfoVista-as-a-Service, a new application performance management solution delivered from the cloud that offers a scalable as-a-service flexible pricing option to BT's applications performance management portfolio,





The new BT Connect Intelligence.It offering delivers InfoVista's Ipanema technology via the BT cloud infrastructure and is designed to combine the capabilities organisations require to orchestrate the performance of business applications running across the network. The solution provides enterprises with greater flexibility and cost control when managing critical applications across the corporate network, irrespective of the connection type or bandwidth used.

The software underpinning the new solution is delivered from BT's cloud infrastructure and can be managed by users over the Internet. This model helps to speed implementation and allows self-service and availability over any WAN infrastructure. The Ipanema software provides capabilities including application visibility and control, WAN optimisation and dynamic path selection functions.





BT noted that Connect Intelligence InfoVista-as-a-service is designed to support organisations' digital transformation initiatives as they increasingly rely on dynamic network services, and to allow them to gain the flexibility and cost benefits of software-defined networking (SDN) leveraging the existing network infrastructure. The new solution is available worldwide to existing customers and to organisations using other network providers.





The cloud is creating choices that never existed before. Through understanding those choices comes the confidence and the ability to harness change and do things that matter: get to market and innovate faster, keep costs down, and keep customers happy.





The new Connect Intelligence solution comprises part of BT's Cloud of Clouds portfolio strategy, designed to enable customers worldwide to connect securely to the applications and data required, regardless of where they are hosted and where they are based.







