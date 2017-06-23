Benu Networks awarded U.S. patents for SDN

Benu Networks based in Billerica, Massachusetts, a provider of virtual network solutions designed to enable service providers to create and deliver next generation IP services, announced it has been issued two technology patents by the U.S. Patent Office.





The newly awarded patents relate to a method for creating scalable, centrally-managed WiFi using software defined networking (SDN) and a system and method of providing advanced services within a virtual CPE (vCPE) deployment. Both patents leverage SDN/NFV principles and are designed to help service providers reduce capex and opex, accelerate the launch of new services and enhance quality of experience (QoE) for customers.







The patents awarded to Benu Networks, both of which are based on the SDN approach of decoupling the control plane from the data plane to leverage cloud computing technology and to realise a large-scale, cloud networking deployment, are as follows:





1. U.S. patent No. 9,686,808, entitled Centrally Managed WiFi, pertains to WiFi aggregation using a flat Layer 2 architecture and enhanced fast mobility for WiFi devices between the radio nodes.





2. U.S. patent No. 9,585,186, entitled System and Method of Providing Advanced Services in a Virtual CPE Deployment, covers the provision of a centralised cloud based WiFi service.





The company noted that the new patents extend its intellectual property portfolio and, combined with its other awarded and pending patents, protect the attributes and capabilities of its Virtual Service Edge platform.





Benu Networks' Virtual Service Edge (VSE) platform is designed to integrate with service providers' operations and business systems to facilitate a comprehensive network solution that is fully virtualised and provides security, scalability and service agility. VSE enables cloud-based service deployment, dynamic service control and enhanced customer care.









* In April, Benu Networks announced the issuance by the U.S. Patent Office of a patent covering virtualised network cloud functionality within its VSE platform. The patent addresses the challenge for subscribers of a fragmented service experience that is dependent upon how devices connect to a service provider's network.





The patent enables a new virtualised network approach that includes single sign-on (SSO) capability, multi-access across WiFi and cellular technologies, and carrier aggregation across WiFi and cellular.



