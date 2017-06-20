Australia's nbn begins roll-out of FTTC technology, aims to reach 1m premises by '20

nbn of Australia announced it has commenced the initial stages of deploying its advanced fibre to the curb/kerb (FTTC) access technology, which is expected to serve more than one million homes and businesses nationwide by 2020 as part of its national broadband network (nbn).





Designed to enable faster broadband speeds through extending fibre closer to customers, the FTTC technology will provide access to services over the nbn network by delivering fibre to the driveway of the home.





nbn stated that is also working with retailer customers that will offer the new service to end users to develop a FTTC product, which is scheduled to be available to consumers and businesses by mid-2018.





The nbn network is currently available to almost half of Australia's population, with plans to reach three quarters of the country by the middle of next year and to complete the roll-out by 2020.





Key regions where nbn plans to commence construction of the FTTC network during the second half of 2017 include: New South Wales – 96,100 premises in Sydney/greater Sydney; Victoria – 89,000 premises in Melbourne/greater Melbourne; Queensland – 44,200 premises in Brisbane/greater Brisbane; ACT – 4,600 premises in greater Canberra; South Australia – 22,800 premises in Adelaide/greater Adelaide; Western Australia – 9,000 premises in Perth/greater Perth.







