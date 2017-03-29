AT&T to Acquire Vyatta from Brocade

AT&T agreed to acquire Vyatta® network operating system and associated assets of Brocade Communications Systems. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal is contingent on the completion of Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade.



The Vyatta network operating system, including its virtual network functions (VNFs) and distributed services platform, software under development as part of its unreleased roadmap, existing software licenses, and related patents and patent applications. AT&T plans to hire certain Brocade employees associated with that business, who are located mainly in California and the UK.



AT&T said the Vyatta software bolstera its ability to deliver cloud or premises-based VNFs, starting with its previously announced SD-WAN cloud service with VeloCloud.



“Our network transformation effort lets us add new features quicker than ever before at a much lower cost,” said Andre Fuetsch, chief technology officer and president of AT&T Labs. “Being able to design and build the tools we need to enable that transformation is a win for us and for our customers.”



Vyatta could also boost AT&T’s white box platform capabilities. In late March, AT&T completed a trial with a handful of companies and industry groups to design and build its own white box switches to manage data traffic more efficiently across our network.



http://www.att.com

http://www.broadcom.com







Brocade acquired Vyatta in 2012.