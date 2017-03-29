Saturday, June 3, 2017

AT&T to Acquire Vyatta from Brocade

AT&T agreed to acquire Vyatta® network operating system and associated assets of Brocade Communications Systems. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal is contingent on the completion of Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade.

The Vyatta network operating system, including its virtual network functions (VNFs) and distributed services platform, software under development as part of its unreleased roadmap, existing software licenses, and related patents and patent applications. AT&T plans to hire certain Brocade employees associated with that business, who are located mainly in California and the UK.

AT&T said the Vyatta software bolstera its ability to deliver cloud or premises-based VNFs, starting with its previously announced SD-WAN cloud service with VeloCloud.

“Our network transformation effort lets us add new features quicker than ever before at a much lower cost,” said Andre Fuetsch, chief technology officer and president of AT&T Labs. “Being able to design and build the tools we need to enable that transformation is a win for us and for our customers.”

Vyatta could also boost AT&T’s white box platform capabilities. In late March, AT&T completed a trial with a handful of companies and industry groups to design and build its own white box switches to manage data traffic more efficiently across our network.

  • Brocade acquired Vyatta in 2012.

A Complicated Chain of Mergers and Acquisitions

A convoluted set of interrelated mergers over the past two years has brought together players from Singapore, Irvine, San Jose, Suwanee (Georgia) and the UK, with the various companies in play including ARRIS, Avago, Avaya, Broadcom, Brocade, Extreme, Motorola Mobility, Pace and Ruckus. For customers, employees and investors in these companies, such transactions are always disruptive to some degree, while for the wider networking industry it is...

Extreme to Acquire Brocade's Switching Business for $55 Million

Extreme Networks agreed to acquire Brocade Communications Systems' data center switching, routing, and analytics business from Broadcom following Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade. The deal is valued at $55 million in cash, consisting of $35 million at closing and $20 million in deferred payments, as well as additional potential performance based payments to Broadcom, to be paid over a five-year term. The sale is contingent on Broadcom closing its...

