Arista enhances R-Series universal spine and leaf platforms

Arista Networks has introduced new software and hardware for the Arista R-Series platforms, designed to accelerate cloud transformation initiatives for customers deploying routing technology.





Based on merchant silicon designed to deliver twice the density with half the power usage of custom routing silicon, Arista's latest R-Series platforms provide over 150 Tbit/s of capacity for switching and routing applications with cloud-driven Arista EOS software technologies including Arista FlexRoute and AlgoMatch.





The company noted that following the introduction of the Arista 7280R Universal Leaf and 7500R Universal Spine platforms last year, cloud transformation is underway for multiple routing use cases by cloud providers, content delivery networks (CDN) and ISPs. Arista is now focusing on the next phase of this transition via the introduction of 7500R2 line cards for the 7500R systems and 7280R2 fixed platforms, designed to enable increased scale, telemetry, security and routing.





Noting that cloud network designs require both scaling up and scaling out, Arista's FlexRoute enhancements on the 7500R2 line cards and 7280R2 fixed platforms provide support for over 2 million routes in hardware, equivalent to more than three copies of the Internet routing table. As the Internet routing table continues to grow and native IPv6 networks increase, customers can adopt a routing platform able to handle the Internet table scale into the future.





The latest member of the 7500R Series, the 7516, offers greater port scale, with up to 576 ports of line rate 100 Gigabit Ethernet, designed to provide the basis for scale-out network designs, including spine capacity of up to 15 Petabit/s.





Additionally, AlgoMatch on the 7500R2 line cards and 7280R fixed platforms introduces sFlow for enhanced traffic analysis in routing use cases. Designed to allow scaling of telemetry at 100 Gbit/s interface speeds, the solution is claimed to make the R-Series the highest visibility solution for dense 100 Gbit/s applications.

Backwards compatible with the 7500R modular platform, the new capabilities offered with the 7500R2 line cards and 7280R2 systems include:





1. 16-slot 7500R Series providing higher density spine switches with up to 15 Pbit/s and 576 ports of 100 Gbit/s in a single system, with the flexibility to support 1 to 100 Gbit/s with future support for 400 Gbit/s.





2 .Expanded high capacity 7280R2 with up to 60 ports of 100 Gbit/s, IEEE 802.3by 25 Gigabit Ethernet and over 2 million routes in hardware.





3. sFlow export on both fixed and modular systems.





4. New data centre interconnect solutions with secure 802.1AE MACsec encryption on 36-port 100 Gbit/s line cards and coherent 200 Gbit/s DWDM line cards with reach of over 5,000 km.





Arista's 7500R2/7280R2 Series are available immediately; the 7516 is currently in customer trials, with general availability due later in 2017.









