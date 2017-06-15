Aricent upgrades Intelligent Switching for web scale data centres

Aricent, a global design and engineering company, has announced at Computex 2017 in Taiwan its Intelligent Switching Solution (ISS) release 10.1 upgrade, designed to support web scale data centres that run thousands of servers and network port speeds up to 100 Gigabit Ethernet.





Aricent stated that together with Marvell it is well-positioned to address scale-out data centres that deliver high performance and low latency networks. Aricent's Intelligent Switching Solution offers advanced control plane capabilities including cloud-native features, telemetry, machine learning, event-driven border gateway protocol (BGP), tunnelling and hypervisor connectivity.





Aricent's latest ISS offering can be combined with Marvell's Prestera 98CX84xx family of integrated packet processors to help enable data centre transitions to 100 Gigabit Ethernet speeds while providing advanced data centre features, virtualisation, service assurance and support for traffic analytics.





The latest Aricent ISS offering can be combined with its ConvergedOS on the new Marvell Prestera chipsets, which is designed to support the features required for top-of-rack and leaf-and-spine applications in data centres, private clouds and enterprise networks, including:





1. Network virtualisation overlay with VXLAN, MP-BGP-based EVPN.





2. Advanced QoS.





3. Traffic monitoring with sFLOW and remote mirroring.





4. Multi-chassis link-aggregation group (MC-LAG).





5. Event-driven BGP and time synchronisation for packet tracing.

6. Port density and flexible port speeds spanning 10, 25, 40, 50 and 100 Gigabit Ethernet.





7. Policy-based telemetry.





The Aricent ISS solution is a software-defined, performance-optimised networking infrastructure designed for the data centre, enterprise, SMB, industrial Ethernet and service provider markets.











