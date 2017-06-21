ADVA expands FSP 3000 with cross-connect, sync for metro networks

ADVA Optical Networking announced it has expanded its FSP 3000 platform to address the requirements of metro networks via the introduction of three new technologies.







The expanded ADVA FSP 3000 is designed to bring features to metro network environments that were previously uneconomic. The new solution provides a flexible, automated optical layer that does not utilise traditional ROADM technology, features a new cross-connect that allows scaling of optical transport networks (OTNs) without capacity lock-in, and provides precise synchronisation for 5G without the suffering the limitations of current OTN technology.





ADVA's enhanced FSP 3000 platform leverages three key elements, as follows:





1. FSP 3000 MicroConnect, a ROADM-based photonic layer that has been cost-optimised for metro networks; the solution consolidates key functions and is designed to minimise footprint, configuration and cabling requirements.





2. FSP 3000 OpenFabric, a new OTN cross-connect designed to eliminate slot capacity assignments and the proprietary fabric adapters of a closed system, and thereby allow network operators to utilise any mix of optical services and scale as and when necessary.





3. FSP 3000 TrueTime, which offers a new model for synchronising transport over optical networks to meet the synchronisation requirements of 5G services by implementing time-sensitive technologies that enable optimum performance and the ability to automatically compensate for delay asymmetries.











Earlier this year, ADVA enhanced its FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform with the TeraFlex terminal solution, supporting transport at 600 Gbit/s rates over a single wavelength for total duplex capacity of 3.6 Tbit/s in a single rack unit. ADVA claims the TeraFlex terminal enables 50% greater density than competing technology to address the demands of Internet content providers (ICPs) and carrier-neutral providers (CNPs) seeking to scale their DCI networks.

ADVA also enhanced the FSP 3000 CloudConnect with direct detect open optical layer functionality, offering an alternative to using traditional coherent solutions. The direct detect technology is available either as an open line system (OLS) in a disaggregated form or as a solution incorporating the terminal and line system.



