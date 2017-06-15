ADI introduces 16-channel 12/16-bit D/A converters

Analog Devices announced a pair of integrated 16-channel digital-to-analogue (D/A) converters designed to significantly reduce the system footprint for wired telecoms systems without affecting performance, specifically with the introduction of the 12-bit AD5767 and 16-bit AD5766 devices targeting coherent optical systems for medium- to long-haul deployments.





Both of the new ICs integrate an array of discrete components to provide the required voltage ranges and additional system functionality in a small footprint. The D/A converters are suitable for applications in optical modules and electro-optical functions such as bias control, including Mach-Zehnder modulator-bias control.





Analog Devices new D/A converters are available in both space-saving 4 x 4 mm WLCSP and a 6 x 6 mm LFCSP packages and provide a range of unipolar or bipolar output voltages from the user-supplied 2.5 V reference, with outputs adjustable down to −20 V or as high as +14 V.





The output buffers can sink or source up to 20 mA, and the D/A converter is able to impose low-frequency dithering on outputs, eliminating the need for external circuitry. In addition, an integrated output multiplexer allows each of the 16 channels to be monitored if required.





The pin- and footprint-compatible AD5766 is functionally identical to the AD5767 device, but offers 16-bit performance for applications that require the higher resolution. The AD5767 and AD5766 products employ a versatile 4-wire serial interface that can operate at clock rates of up to 50 MHz for write mode, and which is compatible with serial peripheral interface (SPI), QSPI, MICROWIRE and DSP interface standards.





Analog Devices' new converters are offered in 4 x 4 mm WLCSP and 6 x 6 mm LFCSP packages, with an operating temperature range of -40 to +105 degrees C, with the AD5766 product sampling now and scheduled to be available in August 2017; the AD5767 product is sampling and available immediately.



