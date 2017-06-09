Access One launches managed SD-WAN solutions using TELoIP

Chicago-based Access One, a national provider of network communications for small and medium-sized businesses, announced it has partnered with TELoIP, a developer of software defined WAN (SD-WAN) solutions, to offer SD-WAN as a service on a national scale.





Access One is a privately-held business technology and communications services provider that provides high-speed data and Internet to voice and integrated communications, colocation and managed IT support.







TELoIP offers SD-WAN solutions for locations requiring high availability for business-critical applications. TELoIP's cloud-managed networks are used by retailers to build carrier-agnostic networks that can help to reduce costs, by financial organisations for secure communications, by healthcare to remotely connect clinics, and by service providers to deliver SD-WAN services.





In April, TELoIP announced that X10 Networks based in Canada, an advanced network security systems integrator, had selected its solution to offer SD ‑ WAN as a managed service. TELoIP's SD-WAN solutions are delivered through a Virtual Intelligent Network Overlay (VINO), offered as-a-service through certified channel partners such as X10 Networks.





As part of the solution, VINO licenses feature access to TELoIP's carrier-class managed cloud infrastructure and centralised orchestration through the VINO Portal. The VINO platform includes patented, per-packet capabilities enabling hitless failover, inbound QoS and diverse carrier aggregation.

Also, earlier in the year, California Telecom, a provider of enterprise-class managed services, partnered with TELoIP to deliver fully-managed SD-WAN solutions for business customers in southern California and beyond. Delivering enterprise-class Internet and MPLS solutions, California Telecom designs and manages voice and data services for multi-site customers.







