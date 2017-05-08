Zayo Buys Kio data centres in San Diego

Zayo Group announced that it has completed the acquisition for $12 million of Kio Networks' San Diego data centres, specifically two facilities located at 12270 World Trade Drive and 9606 Aero Drive.





Zayo stated that it has experienced increasing demand for data centre and interconnection services in San Diego, driven by customers in the IT, healthcare and professional services sectors. The acquisition of Kio's data centres not only provides capacity to meet this demand, but also an embedded revenue base that supports the financial profile of the deal.





The San Diego facilities will provide extensive interconnection and access to Zayo’s fiber backbone in California, which now encompasses more than 8,000 route miles. Zayo’s high-count fibre also connects to multiple landing stations providing subsea cable access up the California coast and to the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.





Zayo noted that the acquisition builds on its continuing expansion on the West Coast, which includes network assets acquired with Electric Lightwave and recently announced data centres in Santa Clara and Los Angeles. Zayo announced in April that it would significantly expand its Los Angeles data centre presence with a new location at One Wilshire Building, 624 S Grand Ave., marking its fifth facility in California, to meet customer demand.







