Monday, May 22, 2017

Windstreams Launches SDNow Waves for Multivendor Optical Layer

Windstream launched a new service called SDNow Waves for Data Center Cloud applications that leverages the company’s ongoing SDN deployment strategy. The company said its agile, DevOps-style approach to automation development enables it to abstract the complexity of service delivery and offers a simplified view of the multi-vendor optical layer.

The SDNow Waves introduces optical wave services based on multi-vendor service orchestration and automated provisioning across the Windstream long-haul core network.  It is initially available at five major third-party carrier neutral data centers in Chicago, Dallas, Ashburn, Miami and Atlanta. Windstream plans to expand the service to 50 additional locations this summer.

The service is aimed at hyperscale web content and application companies in need of high capacity long-haul transport services.

“We are investing in strategic technologies that enable us to deliver flexible, on-demand services across our multi-vendor network,” said Mike Shippey, president of Windstream Wholesale. “Providing SDNow services to our customers via multi-vendor service orchestration and automated provisioning truly differentiates Windstream in the marketplace. Consumers of SDN-provisioned services will see improvement in their customer experience through the removal of human touch-points in the service fulfillment process, and improved accuracy through automated standard configurations.”

Leveraging open orchestration capabilities, Windstream utilizes its optical network as a programmable resource to accelerate the delivery of optical wavelength services.  Windstream’s

In addition, Windstream Wholesale plans to introduce additional services in 2017, integrating additional  third-party SDN controllers and enabling true intent-based service orchestration across multiple layers of the Windstream network.

