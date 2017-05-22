Windstream Wholesale launches 5 new fibre routes

Windstream announced the launch of five new strategic fibre routes on its nationwide long-haul fibre transport network, expanding its ability to offer high bandwidth solutions for cloud connectivity between major interconnection points in Tier 1 cities, as well as Tier 2 and 3 markets, across the U.S.





Secured as part of Windstream's recent merger with EarthLink, the new routes offer customers access to greater network diversity options, improved reliability and higher bandwidth capacity for customers such as international carriers, content providers, data centre and cloud operators and ISPs.





Supporting Windstream Wholesale's portfolio of solutions that includes waves, MEF 2.0-certified Carrier Ethernet, MPLS and dedicated Internet access the newly-launched routes are as follows:





1. Dallas to Atlanta: a low-latency, direct route linking the two markets and with add/drop capability in Birmingham, Jackson and Shreveport.





2. Miami to Atlanta: running along the Gulf Coast via Tampa, the route complements the existing route traversing the Atlantic Coast via Jacksonville, while customers with traffic terminating in the U.S. at the Miami NAP landing station can gain diverse routing options.





3. Raleigh to Savannah: termed the Beach Route, the route offers a further diverse, direct path along the eastern seaboard.





4. Houston to Gulfport: referred to as the Gulf Coast Route, the route offers add/drop capability in Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.





5. Memphis to Charlotte: a route that utilises fibre-composite overhead ground wire, providing diverse routing over a reliable infrastructure.





In addition to the new routes, Windstream noted that the merger with EarthLink also provides wholesale and enterprise customers with access to more than 445 new point of presence (PoP) locations and multiple new data centres and carrier hotels.







Windstream announced it had completed its merger with EarthLink Holdings in February. Under the agreement, valued at approximately $1.1 billion, EarthLink shareholders received 0.818 shares of Windstream common stock for each EarthLink share owned, resulting Windstream shareholders holding approximately 51% and EarthLink shareholders approximately 49% of the combined company.



