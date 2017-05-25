Thursday, May 25, 2017

Video: IEEE is making big strides in AI, IoT, SmartCities, and much more

IEEE President and CEO, Karen Bartleson, discusses IEEE’s Global Initiative for Ethical Considerations in Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Systems, IoT, smart cities, and robotics and how IEEE is working to advance technologies for the benefit of humanity.

Video recorded at the IEEE Women in Engineering International Leadership Conference #WIELead

See video: https://youtu.be/FmKTTdQB9rw




