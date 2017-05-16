Not all companies want their data to reside in a single cloud. Increasingly, major enterprises are opting for a multicloud strategy.
Unitas Global is a provider of hybrid infrastructure and cloud services to global enterprises.
Patrick Shutt, CEO of Unitas Global, provides a market update.
See video: https://youtu.be/F8Ozabx6LE4
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Video: Hybrid Cloud Services for Multinationals - Unitas Global
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 Cloud, Unitas Global, Video 1 comment
1 comments:
A very good and informative article indeed . It helps me a lot to enhance my knowledge, I really like the way the writer presented his views. I hope to see more informative and useful articles in future.
starfall | barney | abcya
Post a Comment