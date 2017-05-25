Thursday, May 25, 2017

Video: Highlights of IEEE Women in Engineering International Leadership Conference

The IEEE Women in Engineering International Leadership Conference was a success! Nita Patel, Founder and Chair of WIE ILC, gives a recap of the engaging speakers, workshops and sessions at the 2017 conference.

See video: https://youtu.be/ZEk8xWTjjcw



