Nita Patel gives a recap of the engaging speakers, workshops and sessions at the IEEE WIE ILC, which was held May 22-23 in San Jose, California.
The IEEE Women in Engineering International Leadership Conference was a success! Nita Patel, Founder and Chair of WIE ILC, gives a recap of the engaging speakers, workshops and sessions at the 2017 conference.
See video: https://youtu.be/ZEk8xWTjjcw
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Video: Highlights of IEEE Women in Engineering International Leadership Conference
Thursday, May 25, 2017 #WIELead, IEEE, Video No comments
0 comments:
Post a Comment