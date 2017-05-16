Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Video: Fronthaul Dark Fiber for NYC - ZenFi at #!TW2017

Tuesday, May 16, 2017



Mobile and wireless networks will need tremendous fronthaul and backhaul capacity especially in dense urban core. This requires lots and lots of fiber. ZenFi is rolling out a massive dark fiber network covering all five boroughs of New York City.

Here's a market update presented by Walter Cannon, VP Sales & Marketing for ZenFi Networks.

See video: https://youtu.be/7w2KONmeBBY



