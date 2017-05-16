Mobile and wireless networks will need tremendous fronthaul and backhaul capacity especially in dense urban core. This requires lots and lots of fiber. ZenFi is rolling out a massive dark fiber network covering all five boroughs of New York City.
Here's a market update presented by Walter Cannon, VP Sales & Marketing for ZenFi Networks.
See video: https://youtu.be/7w2KONmeBBY
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Video: Fronthaul Dark Fiber for NYC - ZenFi at #!TW2017
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 #ITW2017, NY/NJ, Video, ZenFi No comments
0 comments:
Post a Comment