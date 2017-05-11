Video: Data Center Boom in Ireland

Will the data center boom accelerate in Ireland?





Ireland is already home to the largest concentration of major cloud providers in Europe. In recent months, we have seen Irish data center expansions from AWS, Google, Facebook, Equinix and Microsoft. New next-gen transatlantic cables have landed on the Emerald isle.





With Brexit uncertaintly in the air, will even more data center operators move to Ireland? In this video, Paraic Hayes, Vice President of IDA Ireland, says the government is extremely active to support the expansion of this activity with the goal of making Ireland the data capital of Europe.







