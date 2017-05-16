Video: Connecting Everywhere - GTT at #ITW2017





It's been a very big year for GTT. In January, GTT completed the aquisition of Hibernia Networks, which brings substantial assets, including a Layer 1 optical transport networrk and three subsea cable routes. GTT Express is now the fastest transatlantic cable.



In this video, Rick Calder, GTT/s CEO, provides a company update.



See video: https://youtu.be/qiU9aG07W8w



